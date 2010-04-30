Greek Mayor Starts Hunger Strike To Protest Austerity Measures

The mayor of the southern Athens suburb of Elliniko, Christos Kortzidis, launched a hunger strike yesterday to protest a municipal government overhaul, according to Kathimerini.



Kortzidis made headlines in 2007 when he fasted for three weeks to protect free access to area beaches — and won!

The abstemious mayor is opposed to a new plan that would merge hundreds of local municipalities in an effort to cut costs. His city would be merged with neighbouring Argyroupoli.

So, how many ways can the Greeks say NO to the bailout? Check out the first and second big protests >

