New Protests Gearing Up In Athens, As Mayor Enters 29th Day Of Hunger Strike

The mayor of an Athens suburb is on day 29 of a hunger strike against austerity. Various members of Elliniko’s town council have now joined Christos Kortzidi and are refusing to eat.



Kortzidi is protesting the government’s plan reduce costs by merging dozens of municipalities across Greece.

New pictures from the Elliniko website show the mayor alive and well. He’s got a framed poster of Che Guevera in his office, which suggests support for a growing Communist movement. Kortzidi became famous in 2007 when he led a successful 24-day hunger strike to preserve free access to local beaches.

Greek austerity measures are not going smoothly. Protestors from Elliniko and other towns are arriving in Athens by the busload.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.