Greek Town Rallies Around Mayor In 40 THIRD DAY Of Hunger Strike Against Austerity

If the Athens austerity regime continues, this incredible mayor may starve himself to death.



Elliniko’s Christos Kortzidi has refused to eat since April 29 in protest against a plan to save money by combining dozens of cities.

Several years ago Kortzidi won international acclaim for a hunger strike to protect free access to local beaches. That strike lasted only 24 days. Ghandi’s best strike lasted only 21 days. Right now the mayor is suffering through day 43 — a feat confirmed by Greek media.



Elliniko rallied around the mayor last night. Kortzidi gave what was surely a dramatic speech, which we have excerpted via Google translate:

[We] can not stop fighting against Kallikrates… against the government policy [for] local government which [is] chocking, which strangles the government… We are not a political party, we are not union. We are a city [that] will fight by our position and will join the fight, our whole struggle of the Greek people.

Why do we oppose Kallikrates?… Shrinking services, additional tax.. The municipalities will be more docile instruments of implementation [of the plans of] IMF, EU governments. That is the goal of Kallikrates.

If this movement catches, Athens will find it very difficult to meet IMF requirements.

