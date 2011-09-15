Christopher Ward Releases Their First Jumping Hour Watch

Christopher Ward really does release a lot of new timepieces each year. A few of them are real winners in my opinion. One of those which is interesting is this new C9 Harrison Jumping Hour watch, which is actually the most expensive watch Christopher Ward has every offered at $1,585. Not for everyone, this is a great piece for those who have been fascinated by jumping hour complications – one of the first types of watches to experiment with digital displays.

A jumping hour watch basically has a disc with numerals on it for the hour. This disc “jumps” each hour to show the correct hour digitally. The minutes are still indicated via a traditional analogue hand. The idea of this watch is to improve legibility by reducing the confusion that can occur from having two hands to read. The primary feature here is the “jumping” disc which does not slowly move from one hour to another (but rather jumps a whole disc position).

