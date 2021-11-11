Christopher Walken painted over a Banksy mural on the set of a BBC crime series

Christopher Walken in ‘The Outlaws,’ and him covering the Banksy artwork. BBC One

The actor Christopher Walken painted over Banksy’s artwork as part of the BBC show “The Outlaws.”

The BBC said Banksy did the artwork for the show, and Walken painted over them as part of the plot.

The show’s characters clean a building as part of community service.

Banksy agreed to paint one of his signature rats on the set of “The Outlaws” in Bristol, and Walken then painted over it as part of the show, the BBC said.

A spokesperson for the show said: “We can confirm that the artwork at the end of The Outlaws was an original Banksy, and that Christopher Walken painted over that artwork during the filming of this scene, ultimately destroying it.”

Walken’s character is cleaning a wall when he spots the artwork, and his supervisor in the show doesn’t look at what it is before agreeing that he should paint over it, the BBC said.

Banksy’s identity remains unknown.