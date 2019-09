Christopher Thornburg of Beacon Economics recently delivered an excellent presentation on the state of the economy, and whether or not the bounce will last.



His answer is: no.

We strongly recommend you flip through it, if only because it’s an excellent overview of the current state of play.

Follow the presentation >

