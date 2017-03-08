Man behind explosive Trump-Russia dossier breaks silence, is going back to work

The former British spy who authored the explosive dossier linking President Donald Trump to Russia is heading back to work.

Christopher Steele, a former MI6 agent, issued a brief statement on Tuesday morning that he’s returning to work at the London-based company, Orbis Intelligence.

“I’m really pleased to be back here working again at the Orbis’s offices in London today,” Steele told Press Association reporters, per The Independent, outside Orbis’s office.

Steele continued:

“I’m now going to be focusing my efforts on supporting the broader interests of our company here. I’d like to say a warm thank you to everyone who sent me kind messages and support over the last few weeks. Just to add, I won’t be making any further statements or comments at this time.”

Key details within the dossier — which alleged that the Russian government had actively cultivated Trump for years to “encourage splits” in the Western alliance, among other, more salacious allegations — have been corroborated by intelligence officials, though much of it is still unsubstantiated.

The FBI reached an agreement to pay Steele to continue his work in October, according to the Washington Post. Steele never received payment, however, as the dossier became the center of a media storm. Steele left his home and reportedly went into hiding in January after his name was publicly outed.

The White House, for its part, has called the document “fake and fictitious.”

