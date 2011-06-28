David Cameron "Devastated" At Death Of Close Ally At British Music Festival

The death of a senior UK Conservative advisor at rock music festival Glastonbury has sent shockwaves through the British political scene, leaving David Cameron “devastated”, reports The Telegraph.



Christopher Shale, 56, was a senior political ally and close friend to British PM David Cameron, serving as chairman of the West Oxfordshire Conservative Association.

He was found dead at in the music festival’s VIP section in a cubicle in a portable restroom. He had been at the festival with his wife and adult children.

The exact cause of death has been a subject of debate. Festival organiser Michael Eavis originally told journalists it was a “suicide situation”.

To add to the suicide speculation, reports have come in that Shale had received news that a controversial memo he had written that was critical of the government had been leaked to the media shortly before he died, The Guardian reports.

However, now reports have come out that the initial report of a suicide was erroneous and Shale may have suffered a large heart attack.

Police told The Guardian that the initial post-mortem had proved inconclusive.

Perhaps most notable is that the police are retaking toxicology tests. Not only may the tests show whether Shale committed suicide, but they may be embarrassing for the Conservatives if a senior figure has anything else in his system at a music festival that, despite its family-friendly atmosphere, is still relatively well known for hedonism.

Shale’s leaked memo had warned that “over the years, [The Conservatives] have come across as graceless, voracious, crass, always on the take.”

He warned “think we’ll beg and steal from them. And they’re right.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.