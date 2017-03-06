Conservative writer who spoke to Trump after wiretap tweets: 'I haven't seen him this p**sed off in a long time'

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

News mogul Christopher Ruddy revealed Sunday that President Donald Trump is furious over how his staggering claim that President Barack Obama wiretapped his office is playing out.

“I spoke with the president twice yesterday about the wiretap story. I haven’t seen him this pissed off in a long time,” Ruddy wrote in a column on Sunday for Newsmax, the conservative news site he founded.

“When I mentioned Obama ‘denials’ about the wiretaps, he shot back: ‘This will be investigated, it will all come out. I will be proven right,'” Ruddy added.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Trump alleged, without providing evidence, that Obama ordered the wiretapping of phones in Trump Tower weeks before the 2016 election. The claim appeared to be inspired from a story on Breitbart, a far-right news site whose former editor is Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon.

The White House doubled down on the wiretapping allegation on Sunday, calling for Congress to investigate the claim as part of its probe into Russia’s meddling in the election.

Meanwhile, a number of US officials have fired back at Trump’s allegation. FBI Director James Comey reportedly asked the Justice Department to denounce the claim on Saturday, the New York Times reported. And former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, said on NBC that “there was no such wiretap activity” against Trump or his campaign.

