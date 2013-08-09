MTV Intern Recites All Of 'Mean Girls' In Epic 30 Minute Monologue

Little did MTV film site, NextMovie, know what they were getting into when they hired intern Christopher Rosa.

Turns out the University of South Carolina junior has a secret talent — he can recite the entire “Mean Girls” movie in under 30 minutes.

Except his epic monologue isn’t so secret anymore.

After the video was released this morning, Rosa has gone viral, acknowledging:

Is this real life?

— Christopher Rosa (@chrisrosa92) August 8, 2013

Rosa tweeted that his bosses at the internship didn’t make him memorize the lines, insisting “the fabulous nextmovie staff did not force me at all! They’re so fetch.”

NextMovie executive editor, Kevin Polowy, confirmed via Twitter, “We didn’t force him! We begged him to share this hypnotic super-talent with the world.”

Watch Rosa’s incredible memorization skills at work below:

