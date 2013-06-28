There's A Scene In 'Man Of Steel' Where Superman Looks Exactly Like Christopher Reeve

Does the original Superman make an unexpected cameo in ‘Man of Steel’?

While new Superman flick “Man of Steel” has been



getting some flak for portraying a more “brooding” version of the Last Son of Krypton than his 1978 counterpart, it seems the film may have a subtle tribute to Christopher Reeve hidden in plain sight.Reddit sleuth TareXmd noticed that in the first scene where Superman takes flight, you can see Henry Cavill’s face morph into what appears to be Christopher Reeves for an instant.

It’s not clear if this was intentionally done in CGI or if this is simply a case of “seeing Jesus’s face in toast” as another Reddit user put it.

Check out a GIF of the scene below:

The frames in question are the first …

… and right before the end.

Here’s another image of Christopher Reeve to compare.

