Christopher Nolan's epic new World War II movie 'Dunkirk' has a teaser

Christopher Nolan’s latest epic has a teaser and a release date.

“Dunkirk,” a World War II drama, will come out July 21, 2017, Warner Bros. announced Thursday.

It’s the first war movie from the director of “The Dark Knight” trilogy, “Interstellar,” “Inception,” and “Memento.”

Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, and Mark Rylance star in the drama in which Allied soliders are surrounded in battle by the German army.

Watch the (literally!) sweeping first teaser below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

