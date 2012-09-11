Christopher Nolan Sues His Agents Over 'Dark Knight' Profits

Batman can’t help director Christopher Nolan settle this legal dispute.

Batman can’t help Christopher Nolan out of a legal dispute, so he’s asking the court to intervene. “Dark Knight Rises” director Nolan and his producing partner and wife, Emma Thomas, filed a lawsuit in L.A. court to help settle a money dispute over the director’s films, according to TMZ.



He’s not looking for any money, though.

Rather, Nolan wants to clear the air between his current and former agencies, WME and CAA, respectively.

The director’s former agency CAA claims its still owed millions of dollars in commission for projects while it represented him from October 2005 through February 2012.

However, WME claims they should receive a portion of the funds.

Earlier this year, when an agent from CAA was fired, Nolan switched agencies with him to WME. As a result, WME now wants the commissions for all the films produced while the agent was with CAA.

Nolan simply wants to know who’s owed what, because he’s more than willing to pay.

From the court documents:

“Plaintiffs claim no interest in the Commissions. They are merely stakeholders of these Commissions and are ready and willing to deliver the Commissions to the party who is legally entitled to receive them.”

Both 2008’s “The Dark Knight” and this summer’s “The Dark Knight Rises” have amassed more than $1 billion at the box office worldwide.

Since 2002, Nolan’s films–”Insomnia,” “The Prestige,” “Inception, and the “Batman” franchise–have amassed more than $3.3 billion worldwide.

You can read the filing HERE.

