'The Dark Knight Rises' Director Christopher Nolan Speaks About The Tragedy In Colorado

Photo: Warner Bros. / The Dark Knight

“The Dark Knight Rises” director Christopher Nolan, has issued the following statement regarding the shooting in Colorado early Friday morning: “Speaking on behalf of the cast and crew of ‘The Dark Knight Rises,’ I would like to express our profound sorrow at the senseless tragedy that has befallen the entire Aurora community.



I would not presume to know anything about the victims of the shooting but that they were there last night to watch a movie.

I believe movies are one of the great American art forms and the shared experience of watching a story unfold on screen is an important and joyful pastime. The movie theatre is my home, and the idea that someone would violate that innocent and hopeful place in such an unbearably savage way is devastating to me. Nothing any of us can say could ever adequately express our feelings for the innocent victims of this appalling crime, but our thoughts are with them and their families.”

