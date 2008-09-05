Christopher Nolan Not Making Another Batman Movie

While promoting his new movie Towelhead, Aaron Eckhart ruined a cliffhanger about the end of The Dark Knight and threw a bucket of cold water on those expecting director Christopher Nolan to direct a third Batman movie.



For the five of you who still haven’t seen The Dark Knight, SPOILER ALERT:

Harvey Dent is dead, Aaron Eckhart insists, and he’s not coming back for any potential sequels.

And Christopher Nolan might not be back either:

Ain’t It Cool News: Eckhart: I think Heath was the one that was going to come back. And since he can’t… (Pauses) You know, Chris hasn’t said that he’s going to make another one.

[Interviewer]: True. He’s been on vacation. I spoke to David Goyer at Comic Con, and he said there have been no discussions.

Eckhart: (Smiling) He never said he’s going to make another one. I’m sure they drove the Brinks truck up to his house and dumped money on his lawn. But I think Chris wants to go out and make other movies, too. And he should. He’s an independent filmmaker at heart. He’s got a lot of ideas.

We hate to break it to Aaron and Chris, but after the nearly $1 billion The Dark Knight made worldwide, Warner’s going to make a third movie whether they like it or not. But for the sake of the franchise, we hope they get Nolan to direct.

