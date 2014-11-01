Why Christopher Nolan Has Refused To Watch 'Gravity'

Paramount Director Christopher Nolan on the set of ‘Interstellar.’

Alfonso Cuaron’s space epic “Gravity” starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney won seven Oscars including Best Director and received overwhelmingly positive reviews, but there’s still one person who hasn’t seen it that may come as a bit of a shock.

Director Christopher Nolan, who has been working on this year’s space adventure “Interstellar” featuring Matthew McConaughey, told Time Out he has yet to see to see Cuaron’s movie and it was a little weird when he ran into him last year.

“I sheepishly admitted to Alfonso [Cuarón, the director of Gravity] when I had dinner with him during the awards season last year that I was probably the only person on the planet who hadn’t seen it,” Nolan told Time Out.

The “Interstellar” director explained his reasoning behind putting off seeing the Oscar winner.

“I said to him: I can’t watch another great sci-fi film while I’m trying to do my own thing. I’m looking forward to seeing it in a month or two,” added Nolan. “To me, I’m still making this film, and getting it out there is the last stage.”

Nolan explained “Gravity” isn’t the only recent film he hasn’t seen. While working on his own movies, he explains he likes to stay focused on the task at hand.

“I go through a fallow period when I’m working. I can’t watch new films when I’m working. All I see is process,” said Nolan. “It falls apart on me. I’m ok watching old movies, but still everything becomes a bit mechanical. It’s very hard to enjoy a film when you’re constructing one. So I’m very much looking forward to getting back out there and catching up what with what I’ve missed.”

“Interstellar” is in theatres Nov. 7.

