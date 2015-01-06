Director Christopher Nolan Doesn't Have A Mobile Phone Or Email Address

ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images Director Christopher Nolan at the ‘Interstellar’ premiere in Shanghai Nov. 2014.

It’s pretty difficult to imagine life without a mobile phone or email nowadays, but director Christopher Nolan says he doesn’t have either.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the “Dark Knight Trilogy” director explains he doesn’t see much use for the technology. When he started out in Hollywood, very few people had mobile phones. He was used to people tapping him on the should and handing him a phone if necessary.

Nolan says he just doesn’t find email helpful.

Via THR:

Well, I’ve never used email because I don’t find it would help me with anything I’m doing. I just couldn’t be bothered about it. As far as the mobile phone goes, it’s like that whole thing about “in New York City, you’re never more than two feet from a rat” — I’m never two feet from a mobile phone. I mean, we’ll be on a scout with 10 people and all of them have phones, so it’s very easy to get in touch with me when people need to. When I started in this business, not many people had mobile phones, I didn’t have one, I never bothered to get one and I’ve been very fortunate to be working continuously, so there’s always someone around me who can tap me on the shoulder and hand me a phone if they need to. I actually really like not having one because it gives me time to think. You know, when you have a smartphone and you have 10 minutes to spare, you go on it and you start looking at stuff.

Nolan previously told The New York Times he doesn’t have an email address. Instead, his assistant, Andy Thompson handles correspondences and Nolan reads printed out emails.

