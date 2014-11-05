Christopher Nolan Disses Every Marvel Movie With One Cutting Remark

Disney’s Marvel Studios has dominated box offices in recent years with a series of fun, interconnected superhero movies. Warner Bros.’ DC Comic movies, led by auteur director Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight Trilogy,” have been darker and more critically acclaimed, if less prolific (so far).

Nolan’s dismissive opinion of Marvel movies was indirectly revealed by Zack Snyder, director of Warner’s “Man of Steel,”

in an in-depth profile by The Guardian’s Tom Shone.

Snyder says he consulted closely with Nolan on that project and asked for the director’s opinion when the studio asked him to include a comic post-credit sequence in the style that Marvel’s movies are known for.

Nolan replied: “A real movie wouldn’t do that.”

Associated Press Christopher Nolan is not impressed.

Nolan’s “Interstellar” comes out this week. Our Kirsten Acuna calls it “an ambitiously beautiful and wacky adventure into space.”

