Viscount Christopher Monckton Calls Climate Activists in Copenhagen 'Hitler Youth'

The Guardian has posted a video of Christopher Monckton, the third Viscount Monckton of Brenchley, berating a group of youths who chanted in the name of climate change at an Americans For Prosperity meeting in Copenhagen on Wednesday.



One of the activists Monckton called a “Nazi,” the 20-year-old Ben Wessel from Middlebury College, is Jewish. Monckton told him to “like it or lump it.”

The feisty confrontations in Copenhagen just won’t quit.

See a transcript of the conversation here.



