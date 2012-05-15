Buy Christopher Meloni's $12 Million Apartment And Get A Brand New Porsche

We had to read this ad from CarProperty.com twice before believing it, but former “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Christopher Meloni is apparently trying to sweeten the deal on his $12 million midtown Manhattan apartment by offering a brand new 2013 Porsche Panamera to the buyer.



The three-bedroom apartment on the 60th floor of the Park Imperial on West 56th Street hit the market in late February, the New York Post reported at the time.

If a contract is signed by June 1, a “brand new fully loaded 2013 Porsche Panamera Hybrid will be included with purchase price,” according to the listing on Prudential Douglas Elliman.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.