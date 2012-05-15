Buy Christopher Meloni's $12 Million Apartment And Get A Brand New Porsche

We had to read this ad from CarProperty.com twice before believing it, but former “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Christopher Meloni is apparently trying to sweeten the deal on his $12 million midtown Manhattan apartment by offering a brand new 2013 Porsche Panamera to the buyer.
The three-bedroom apartment on the 60th floor of the Park Imperial on West 56th Street hit the market in late February, the New York Post reported at the time.
If a contract is signed by June 1, a “brand new fully loaded 2013 Porsche Panamera Hybrid will be included with purchase price,” according to the listing on Prudential Douglas Elliman.
Buy it and you'll have some famous neighbours. Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Daniel Craig have both bought there.
