Buy Christopher Meloni's $12 Million Apartment And Get A Brand New Porsche

Julie Zeveloff
We had to read this ad from CarProperty.com twice before believing it, but former “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Christopher Meloni is apparently trying to sweeten the deal on his $12 million midtown Manhattan apartment by offering a brand new 2013 Porsche Panamera to the buyer.

The three-bedroom apartment on the 60th floor of the Park Imperial on West 56th Street hit the market in late February, the New York Post reported at the time.

If a contract is signed by June 1, a “brand new fully loaded 2013 Porsche Panamera Hybrid will be included with purchase price,” according to the listing on Prudential Douglas Elliman.

Talk about views--this apartment is on the 60th floor and overlooks Central Park.

Buy it and you'll have some famous neighbours. Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Daniel Craig have both bought there.

This place is pretty sweet as it is. But a new Porsche makes it even sweeter.

Yes, the building has a garage.

It's also got a roof deck and a doorman.

The kitchen was recently renovated.

Highlights include floor-to-ceiling windows and 10-foot ceilings.

The master suite has a private sitting area.

And two walk-in closets!

Meloni's kids must have loved it here.

Perfect for a little girl.

One expensive New York apartment is finally off the market.

