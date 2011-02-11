Think The 'Craigslist Congressman' Was Dumb? Here Are The Top 10 Stupidest Political Sex Scandals

Photo: Gawker
The worst thing about being a sex-scandal-ridden politician is that anytime a new politician screws things up, your name and shameful past gets dragged back up again in lists like these.Here’s the thing with Craigslist congressman Christopher Lee‘s scandal: He really could not have made it easier to get himself caught.
Lee used his real name — and his actual email — that was connected to his facebook account (which listed who he was, his marital status, and that he had a kid).
What’s more, within three hours of the story breaking, he had resigned, and there was no evidence that he had ever even met the woman.
Who else lost their entire career based on such stupid decisions?
The scandal: Staunch anti-gay rights Idaho former Senator Larry Craig was infamously caught signaling for a sexual act to an undercover cop in a men's airport bathroom in Minnesota.
What was so stupid: Craig submitted a plea of guilty to the misdemeanour charge in the hopes it would never come to light, but when the press got a hold of it, Craig denied the charges and went back on his plea even though his case had been closed with a $500 fine. He's still trying to fight it.
The Scandal: Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford pretended to be hiking the Appalachian Trail while actually cheating on his wife with his Argentine mistress.
What was so stupid: Too much information. Sanford tearfully blubbered in interviews about how his mistress was his 'soulmate,' how 'resigning would be the easiest thing to do,' and how he heroically decided to stay with his wife. (They aren't together anymore).
The scandal: Republican rep. Helen Chenoweth, who widely lambasted Clinton for his affair with Monica Lewinsky, had an extramartial affair herself for six years.
Why it was so stupid: Unlike Clinton, she said 'she's had a chat with the Lord, and he says it's OK.'
The scandal: Former Detroit Mayor Kilpatrick pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice and agreed to serve four months in jail, after he had an affair with a city official, and the two of them lied about it -- profusely.
Why it was so stupid: Too bad the 1400 text messages they sent between each other (using government-issued pagers) were released.
The scandal: Married (as usual) Kentucky Governor Paul Patton had an affair with a younger woman -- who ran a nursing home -- until she dumped him.
Why it was so stupid: Rejection sucks. Patton was accused of vengefully cracking down on her nursing home, pulling out funding until she had to declare bankruptcy. He admitted to the affair later, but claimed he never tried to take revenge.
The scandal: Mark Foley resigned from Congress on September 29, 2006, acting on a request by Republican Leadership, after allegations surfaced that he had sent sexually explicit emails and texts to teenage males who had formerly served and were at that time serving as Congressional pages.
What was so stupid: This was all conducted over text, and there were reports that he was sending these messages while Congress was in session.
The scandal: Another firm opponent of gay rights (naturally), Washington state Rep. Richard Curtis became involved in a gay sex scandal after a man he slept with (at a GOP retreat, no less) tried to blackmail him.
Why it was so stupid: Curtis continued to maintain his heterosexuality even after he resigned.
The scandal: Oregon former Senator Bob Packwood was forced to resign under threat of expulsion in 1995, after being charged with sexual harassment, abuse, and assault of at least 10 young women. Diaries documenting his sexual exploits (as well as some shifty political behaviour) were subpoenaed.
What was so stupid: He wrote everything down in his diaries. Later, he tried to deny his own records, claiming that while he usually recorded his thoughts accurately, but 'on occasion I discovered I would recount conversations that simply didn't happen.' Seriously.
The scandal: This former Wisconsin mayor, and 51-year-old married father of two, used the Internet to try to meet a 14 year old for sex, who was actually an undercover agent. He plead guilty to second-degree sexual assault of a child and child enticement-sexual contact. He got three years in prison -- he got off light.
What was so stupid: It's pretty widely known that investigators use the internet to find creeps like Becker. Also -- during sentencing it came out that he had used city funds for a rendezvous in the past.
The scandal: Who doesn't know this one? After his no-holds-barred prosecution of Wall Street and other scandals led Eliot Spitzer to New York Governor, he got into the biggest scandal himself when it came out that he had been paying for expensive prostitutes.
What was so stupid: When you make that many enemies, you can't make that many mistakes.
