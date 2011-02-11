Think The 'Craigslist Congressman' Was Dumb? Here Are The Top 10 Stupidest Political Sex Scandals

Photo: Gawker

The worst thing about being a sex-scandal-ridden politician is that anytime a new politician screws things up, your name and shameful past gets dragged back up again in lists like these.Here’s the thing with Craigslist congressman Christopher Lee‘s scandal: He really could not have made it easier to get himself caught.



Lee used his real name — and his actual email — that was connected to his facebook account (which listed who he was, his marital status, and that he had a kid).

What’s more, within three hours of the story breaking, he had resigned, and there was no evidence that he had ever even met the woman.

Who else lost their entire career based on such stupid decisions?

