Christopher Hitchens May Be Dying Of Cancer, But He Has No Regrets About Smoking And Boozing

Last we heard from Christopher Hitchens, he was telling Anderson Cooper about how the survival rate for the type of esophageal cancer he has is poor.



But the contrarian British/American author and journalist has no regrets about all the smoking and drinking he’s done in his 61 years.

That’s what Hitchens told Charlie Rose in an interview that aired Friday night, and which Politico recaps here.

“All the time, I’ve felt that life is a wager and that I probably was getting more out of leading a bohemian existence as a writer than I would have if I didn’t,” he said. “Writing is what’s important to me, and anything that helps me do that — or enhances and prolongs and deepens and sometimes intensifies argument and conversation — is worth it to me. So I was knowingly taking a risk.”

Watch the video below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.