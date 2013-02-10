Manifesto Of Alleged Cop Killer Endorses Gay Marriage And Assault Weapons Ban

Photo: ABC News/YouTube

The Los Angeles Times has posted a “manifesto” apparently written by the former LAPD officer who authorities believe is declaring war on his former colleagues.Ex-cop Christopher Dorner’s lengthy rant initially posted to his Facebook page spouts off on the biggest social issues of the day in addition to declaring his hatred for the LAPD.



He says he wants the United States to legalise gay marriage and pass an assault weapons ban.

Dorner also expresses his admiration for a number of political and cultural figures, from Hillary Clinton to Jeffrey Toobin to Natalie Portman to Senator Dianne Feinstein.

“Senator Feinstein, you are doing the right thing in leading the re-institution of the AWB [assault weapons ban],” he says.

The bulk of his manifesto, however, is aimed directly at his former employer, the LAPD.

Dorner, who’s black, believes he was unfairly let go, and he says in his manifesto that the LAPD hasn’t changed much since LA-area cops were caught on tape beating Rodney King.

“The enemy combatants in LA are not the citizens and the suspects. It’s the police officers,” he says.

(The New York Times points out that Dorner’s allegations of racism at the LAPD have struck a chord with some black leaders who still distrust the department.)

The manifesto also goes out of its way to portray Dorner as a non-violent individual. He says it’s not in his “DNA” to be a bully, and that waging war on the LAPD has become a “necessary evil” he doesn’t enjoy.

“No one grows up and wants to be a cop killer,” he says.

