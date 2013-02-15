Christopher Dorner's Ex-Girlfriend Says He Had Guns Laying All Over His House

Photo: KTLA 5

The San Bernardino County sheriff’s office may believe ex-LAPD officer Christopher Dorner died in a mountain cabin that burst into flames Tuesday, but authorities still don’t know what led to his alleged killing spree in the first place.The stress of the job, and then the pressure of losing that job, could have made Dorner snap and start shooting at California police officers, his ex-girlfriend Arianna Williams told CNN.



Dorner was fired from the Los Angeles Police Department several years ago for allegedly making false statements about his training officer.

Former LAPD Captain Randall Quan, one of Dorner’s alleged targets, called the case against Dorner “very, very ugly.”

“When you have a profession where you worked your whole life to really obtain something, that level of success, and I think, when you go into that environment where everyone else is not, maybe, lined up with the way you believe and the way you think, after … time … the stress could probably wear on you,” Williams told CNN about Dorner’s mental state, adding that she doesn’t condone his actions.

Dorner is suspected of killing the daughter of an LAPD captain and her fiancé before shooting three police officers, one of whom died.

Williams said Dorner was the type of person to bottle up his emotions and not express his feelings.

She also added that he very familiar with guns.

“He would come over to my house and sometimes there would be firearms laying around,” Williams told CNN. “I just attribute that to him being a peace officer and protecting himself at that time, you know. There would just be, like, a firearm in the kitchen, there would be one by the bed. I guess just maybe for easier access in case something happened.”

