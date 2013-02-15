Christopher Dorner's Burned Remains Have Been Positively Identified

Photo: KTLA 5

Officials in the San Bernardino County sheriff’s office have positively identified the remains of Christopher Dorner, the fugitive ex-cop accused of killing both police and civilians.Officials said they made the identification using dental records during the autopsy, the Los Angeles Times reported.



The positive ID means the end of a massive manhunt for Dorner, which started last week and ended yesterday with a shootout and subsequent fire in a cabin in the mountains of Big Bear, Col.

Dorner, who was reportedly fired from the department several years ago, is suspected of killing the daughter of an LAPD captain and her fiancé before shooting three police officers, one of whom died.

Another officer died, and one was injured, during the shootout that eventually ended the manhunt.

You can read about the full chain of events here.

