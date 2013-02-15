Experts Say Fugitive Ex-Cop Actually Wasn't A Sociopath

Photo: ABC News/YouTube

We already know Christopher Dorner was probably a narcissist, and now experts are dispelling the notion that he might have been a sociopath. Dorner, who was being hunted by the Los Angeles Police Department for allegedly killing a cop and two civilians, was cornered Tuesday night in a mountain cabin.



He is presumed dead after the cabin burned to the ground.

While one might condemn Dorner’s actions as those of a sociopath, experts have a different take.

“While this man’s actions are unthinkable and inexcusable, he does not fit the profile of a sociopath, who lacks the capacity for empathy and has no respect for social morals and norms,” psychologist Elizabeth Waterman told HuffPost Los Angeles. “Dorner showed that he did care for the welfare of others, and, as a police officer, worked to protect the rights of others on a daily basis.”

A sociopath is often defined as a person who does not care about the rights or feelings of others and puts his or her feelings and needs above all else, according to Health Guidance.

However, in Dorner’s case, there was a personal morality behind Dorner’s self-waged war against the LAPD, according to Waterman.

“In fact, his recent actions were his very misguided and desperate attempts to stand up for what is right and fight for justice,” Waterman told HuffPost LA. “I think Mr. Dorner’s actions reflected a deep level of desperation to right a wrong and shed light on a justice system that has many, many flaws.”

