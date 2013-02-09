The Police Have Released New Surveillance-Video Images Of The LAPD's Most Wanted Man

As at least one hundred law enforcement officers continue to scour Big Bear Mountain, the ski-resort area outside Los Angeles, for an ex-cop accused of killing one cop and shooting two others, police in Irvine, Calif. have released new images of the suspect.



Christopher Dorner, who was reportedly fired from the Los Angeles Police Department in 2009, is suspected of killing the daughter of an LAPD captain and her fiancé before shooting three police officers, one of whom died.

The Irvine Police Department released Friday surveillance-camera images of Dorner taken Jan. 28 at an Orange County hotel, CBS Los Angeles reported Friday.

Check out the images:

Photo: Irvine Police Department via CBS Los Angeles

Photo: Irvine Police Department via CBS Los Angeles

The search for Dorner has focused on Big Bear, which is about 100 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

However, the city of Los Angeles had a scare this afternoon when someone mistakenly reported seeing Dorner at the jail.

The report turned out to be a false alarm.

DON’T MISS: Here’s Everything We Know About The Most Hunted Man In California >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.