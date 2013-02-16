Sneaky Loophole Might Mean No One Gets The Christopher Dorner Reward Money

Christopher Dorner

Photo: AP Imageswww.apimages.com

San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials declared Thursday fugitive ex-cop Christopher Dorner did in fact die Tuesday night when his mountain hideaway burst into flames.But what does Dorner’s death mean for people hoping to cash in on a historic $1 million reward offered for information leading to Dorner’s arrest?



It turns out the reward came with a catch.

When he announced the reward, Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa said it was contingent on Dorner’s “capture,” according to The International Business Times.

Since Dorner died, he wasn’t technically captured, so there might not be a reward pay out, CBS Los Angeles reported Wednesday.

The language used by the city offfered “a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction” of Dorner, according to CBS. It’s not clear whether those terms have been satisfied.

“Is it the arrest and conviction? Is it the ability to locate the individual who is wanted? There’s a lot of factors. It’s going to be up to the legal experts to make that determination,” LA Councilman Dennis Zine told CBS LA. “We may have a lot of people file a claim. ‘I made a 911 call, I thought he was in the mountains, whatever.’ So that’s all going to be a process. It’s not going to happen overnight but we’re obligated to follow the rule and the rule is if that follows what the boundaries are then that reward will be paid.”

Lawyers are currently reviewing the rules governing rewards to determine whether the city has to pay and, if it does, who will get the reward.

While the city announced the award, it was raised from private donations, police unions, and county and city governments, The Daily Telegraph reported.

