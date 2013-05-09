2 Hostages Of Fugitive Ex-LAPD Cop Will Get Most Of A $1 Million Reward

Chris Dorner’s hostages, Jim and Karen Reynolds, calmly recount his final moments.

Three judges gave most of a $1 million award offered in the manhunt for fugitive former cop Christopher Dorner to a couple he held at gunpoint and tied up in their mountain cabin, the Associated Press reports.



The Los Angeles Police Department announced that $800,000 will go to James and Karen Reynolds.

Dorner bound and gagged the couple at gunpoint inside their Big Bear cabin, before stealing their purple Nissan SUV to flee the cops. When they broke free, Karen Reynolds called the police and told them her location and a description of their SUV that Dorner was driving.

LAPD said the Reynoldses will receive 80% of the award because they provided the most valuable information that led authorities to capture Dorner.

The rest of the reward will be split between two other men who gave the authorities important information about Dorner’s location. Ski resort worker Daniel McGowan will get $150,000 for discovering Dorner’s burning truck on the side of a rarely used, unpaved fire route.

The final $50,000 will go to tow truck driver R.L. McDaniel, who spotted the fugitive cop at a gas station in Corona, Calif. and alerted an LAPD squad car that happened to be nearby.

