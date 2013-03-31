Cops Are Fighting Over The $1 Million Reward Promised In Hunt For Ex-LAPD Officer

A SWAT team was dispatched when Christopher Dorner was hiding out in the mountains.

When former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner was on the run, California officials and private donors pooled their resources to offer a $1 million reward for tips leading to his capture.



Then Dorner was killed after a dramatic standoff in the mountain resort town of Big Bear last month.

There are still people who say they want that $1 million since they gave cops information that led to his demise, including a couple who called the police after Dorner broke into their house and tied them up, The New York Times reports.

Many donors, including the city of Riverside, Calif., don’t want to pay the reward because it specified that it would only be paid out for tips leading to his “arrest and conviction.”

But some law officials fear failing to pay the reward will make people less likely to come forward with tips about fugitives.

“I think this is going to prove a major embarrassment for all concerned,” former LAPD police chief William Bratton told The Times.

The issue of the reward has divided law enforcement in California, according to The Times. Dorrner, who had been fired from the department, killed the daughter of a retired LAPD captain and her fiance last month.

He posted a creepy manifesto online declaring war on the entire department, sparking a manhunt that made international headlines.

