Fugitive Ex-Cop Says LAPD Promoted An Officer Who Beat Rodney King

Rodney King after the beating

Photo: AP Images

The most hunted man in California inaccurately claimed the LAPD promoted one of the cops behind the department’s most embarrassing saga. In a rambling manifesto, Christopher Dorner claims LAPD Capt. Rolando Solano was caught on video beating Rodney King with a baton in March 1991 but has since been promoted and is now a captain in the department, HuffPost Los Angeles reported Tuesday.



The Rodney King beating was a huge stain on the department’s reputation. LAPD officers were caught on video beating the black man and were later acquitted of any charges.

Those acquittals spurred citywide race riots that nearly crippled Los Angeles.

“Captain Rolando Solano is now the commanding officer of a LAPD police station (West LA division),” Dorner wrote in his manifesto, according to HuffPost. “Do you trust him to enforce department policy and investigate use of force investigations on arrestees by his officers?”

However, Dorner’s manifesto has it all wrong.

Solano was on the scene of King’s beating but didn’t participate and was never criminally charged in the incident, The Los Angeles Times reported in May 1991.

Police have been hunting for Dorner since late last week. He is accused of shooting three cops, one of whom died, and killing two civilians.

Dorner blames the LAPD for unjustly firing him after he complained about his training officer and vowed to wage war against the department.

