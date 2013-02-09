Here's Everything We Know About The Most Hunted Man In California

Christopher Dorner, left

Police are scouring the mountains at Big Bear winter resort 100 miles away from Los Angeles for a man accused of shooting three cops, one of whom died, and killing two civilians.But how did Christopher Dorner become the most hunted man in California?



The DailyBreeze has a detailed story about Dorner’s life. Here are the highlights, combined with what we know from other sources:

In an online manifesto posted before the attack, Dorner said he was the victim of racism beginning in first grade when he was a student at Norwalk Christian school in Norwalk, Calif., according to the Breeze. He wrote that he was the only “black kid” at the school and said he was often disciplined for fighting.

He detailed his first fight in his manifesto, according to the Breeze. “A fellow student called me a (racial epithet). My response was swift and non-lethal. I struck him fast and hard with a punch an (sic) kick. He then for some unknown reason swatted me for striking (the student). How dare you swat me for standing up for my rights for demanding that I be treated as an equal human being. That day I made a life decision that I will not tolerate racial derogatory terms spoken to me.”

Dorner was briefly married to an undercover narcotics officer, according to KABC. The two married in April 2007 but separated a month later.

The pair saw each other regularly until two months ago and Dorner was a regular visitor at the woman’s home, according to KABC. Dorner reportedly even handled all of the landscaping at his ex-wife’s home.

Dorner has a fraught history with the Los Angeles Police Department. He was fired from the department in 2009 for allegedly making false statements about his training officer, The Los Angeles Times reported.

According to the Breeze, the dispute with his training officer began nearly five years ago when Dorner and his training officer responded to a call at a local hotel because a mentally ill man refused to leave. The two fought with the man until he was shot with a Taser. But Dorner and his training officer differed in the reports of the incident. “The discrepancy became an obsession for Dorner, who claimed his training officer brutally and unnecessarily kicked the man in the collarbone and face,” the Breeze reported.

Dorner filed a lawsuit against the department in October 2011. In the lawsuit he criticised the department for what he saw as an unjust firing.

Monica Quan, a Cal State Fullerton assistant basketball coach who was one of Dorner’s alleged victims, was the daughter of a former LAPD captain who became a lawyer in his retirement and represented Dorner in a hearing related to his termination. “I never had the opportunity to have a family of my own, I’m terminating yours,” Dorner reportedly said in a Facebook posting directed at the captain.

But Dorner’s friends are shocked by his behaviour. Oregon attorney James Usera, who used to go rabbit hunting with Dorner, told CBS News that his experience with Dorner was “overwhelmingly positive. I never saw any indications in him that he was violent or particularly aggressive, certainly nothing that would suggest to me that he could commit the crimes with which he’s been accused.”

However, Dorner’s former football coach Aaron Alford told CBS News he watched Dorner become increasingly angry during his three years with the LAPD.

