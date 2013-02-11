LAPD Offers Biggest Reward Ever To Catch Ex-Cop Accused of Shooting Three Police Officers

Christopher Dorner

Authorities in California are offering a $1 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Christopher Dorner, the former LA police officer suspected in three killings who is the subject of a manhunt.Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa announced the $1 million reward at a news conference at LAPD headquarters on Sunday.



The reward, raised from private donations, police unions, businesses and city and county governments, marks the largest sum ever offered in Southern California in a criminal investigation.

Some 80 miles to the east, SWAT teams continued to scour snow-covered mountains near where the 33-year-old fugitive’s charred pickup truck was discovered Thursday.

Dorner is accused of shooting dead a couple in a car park on February 3. The woman was the daughter of a retired police captain who represented him at a tribunal when he was sacked from the LAPD.

In a series of ambush shootings near Los Angeles on Thursday he is accused of killing one police officer and injuring two others.

Authorities say Dorner has vowed revenge against several former LAPD colleagues whom he blames for ending his career.

Actor Charlie Sheen has recorded a personal video message to Dorner, urging him to call the star so they can “figure out” an end to his manhunt.

