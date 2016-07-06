Christoph Waltz slams Brexit supporters: The 'head rat' is 'leaving the sinking ship'

Christoph Waltz says the Brexit decision is an “abysmal stupidity.”

In an interview with SkyNews, the Austrian-German actor spoke frankly about his disappointment in the move and in the politicans who are fleeing in the aftermath.

First David Cameron quit as Prime Minister. Then the face of the Brexit, Boris Johnson, said he wouldn’t run for Prime Minister. And then Nigel Farage, another chief campaigner for Brexit, resigned as the leader of the U.K. Independence Party, saying, “I’ve done my bit.”

Waltz isn’t letting them go without calling them out.

“Of course, the head rat would leave the sinking ship,” Waltz told SkyNews. “Leave the mess for others to clean up and retreat into some profitable other business. That shows you how despicable these people are that they can’t even stand up for what they caused.”

Watch Waltz’s full reaction:



