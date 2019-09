OK. It’s not really Quentin Tarantino’s next film, but it looks pretty believable.



Christoph Waltz hosted “Saturday Night Live” and starred in a mock trailer for the director’s “next” movie, “Djesus Uncrossed.” Here’s the extended version that didn’t air on NBC:



