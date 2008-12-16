Christmassed-Out City Hotels

Maybe it’s just us, but we’re a sucker for vacations, hotels, and holiday decorations. So, the thought of doing a getaway to a local hotel all decked out for the holidays seems like a good idea. (Call us masochistic.)



It’s also a lot cheaper than a ski vacation.

WSJ: City hotels including the Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons, Fairmont and Peninsula chains, many with spas and indoor pools, are offering special holiday rates, throwing in spa and dining credits, and putting on the trim for the holidays with teddy bear trees, roving carolers, family entertainment and special events, some with a charitable purpose such as raising money for local shelters.

Here some options if you are feeling the same way:

Ritz-Carlton Buckhead in Atlanta: Annual children’s Nutcracker Teas in the ballroom, personal audiences with Santa in the lobby lounge, classes to make a gingerbread house, plentiful hot chocolate and hot toddys. The cost is $199 nightly including valet parking and a $25 food credit. The Nutcracker Tea, offered over three days starting Dec. 21, features young dancers from the Atlanta Ballet’s “Nutcracker” performance and plenty of Atlanta families decked out in holiday finery for a relatively reasonable $52 per adult and $47 per child. Ritz-Carlton Dallas: Tea for adults and children Dec. 14 and Dec. 20; $125 per person includes plush teddy bear for kids and tickets to Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s afternoon Christmas concert and sing-along. Holiday Shopping Package from $399 per night includes $100 Neiman Marcus gift card, breakfast. Ritz-Carlton New Orleans: Tourism hasn’t recovered to pre-Katrina levels, and the Ritz is dropping rates to $169 per night, about 60% off the regular rack rate, for a “Papa Noel” special.

Four Seasons hotels: Most hotels in U.S. cities are offering a complimentary night for every two paid ones during the season, and many are also offering a “Day Spa Escape”: an 80-minute massage for the price of 50 minutes, if you use an American Express card In Chicago there’s a “Home Away for the Holidays” package, which starts at $445 per night for a double. (That includes a $50 gift card for local shops, plus complimentary cocktails and roasted chestnuts in the lounge — but skip those, and rooms start at $395.) Four Seasons in Boston has a a holiday tree piled with teddy bears and offers peanut-butter-and-jelly finger sandwiches at the daily holiday tea in the Bristol Lounge, with goofy characters dressed up as teddy bears.

Carlyle in NYC: Carolers perform holiday singalongs and the hotel’s Bemelmans Bar, named for the murals the author and illustrator Ludwig Bemelmans painted there, and there’s a Madeline’s holiday tea on December Saturdays in honour of his famous creation.

Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Los Angeles: There’s a Jimmy Choo Christmas Tree with a chance to win Jimmy Choo shoes and handbag, future two-night stay at hotel, heel treatment at spa. Holiday package includes two items from hot-chocolate menu and parking; $425 per night, two-night minimum.

