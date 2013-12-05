You Can Live Stream Festive Kittens With ChristmasCatsTV

Jillian D'Onfro
Now that we’ve hit December, people are started to amp up their holiday spirit.

But ChristmasCats.TV takes it to another level.

For the next three days, you can livestream a decked out holiday scene featuring a festively-dressed grandma and an elf hanging out with a whole lot of cats — backed by a soundtrack of classic Christmas music, of course.

The stream, a partnership between Sony Legacy recordings and North Shore Animal League America, also provides bios of all the felines and has a built-in chat function for viewers to interact with each other and make suggestions for what should happen next in the scene.

Jason Cohen, a Sony representative, assured Business Insider that all the cats featured in the stream are adoptable.

“People love cats and they love Christmas music,” he says. “The stream is for a great cause and it’s fun way to get into the holiday spirit.”

A little over-the-top? Purrhaps. But pretty heartwarming, too. You can check out the livestream today through December 6th.

