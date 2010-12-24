Is The Game On? Your Christmas Weekend Sports Watching Guide

All times Eastern



Friday – Christmas Eve

College Football

8:00 #24 Hawaii @ Tulsa, Sheraton Hawaii Bowl, ESPN – This should be a high-scoring affair between two of the country’s most prolific offenses.

Saturday – Christmas Day

NBA (Full Schedule)

2:30 Boston Celtics @ Orlando Magic, ABC – How will the revamped Magic stack up against the favourite in the Eastern Conference?

5:00 Miami Heat @ Los Angeles Lakers, ABC – After a rough start the Heat are rolling, but how will they fare against the defending NBA Champions?

Also:

12:00 Chicago @ New York, ESPN



8:00 Denver @ Oklahoma City, ESPN



10:30 Portland @ Golden State, ESPN

NFL

7:30 Dallas Cowboys @ Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network – The Cowboys have been much better under Jason Garrett while the Arizona Cardinals have fallen apart.

Sunday – Boxing Day

NFL (Full Schedule)

1:00 New York Jets @ Chicago Bears, CBS – Jets QB Mark Sanchez looks like he could be a game time decision, but both of these probable playoff teams could use a win to cement their spots.

1:00 San Francisco 49ers @ St. Louis Rams, FOX – One of the worst divisions in NFL history is coming down to the final weeks of the season. This is an early “playoff” game.

4:15 New York Giants @ Green Bay Packers, FOX – The Giants are coming off one of the most embarrassing losses in franchise history but can seal a playoff berth with a win. Aaron Rodgers will be back for the Packers who are trying to squeak into the postseason themselves.

NBA (Full Schedule)

7:00 Atlanta Hawks @ New Orleans Hornets, Local Markets – Neither team gets mentioned among the NBA’s elite, but they just keep winning.

NHL (Full Schedule)

7:00 Tampa Bay Lightning @ Atlanta Thrashers, Local Markets – Both teams have been major surprises in the Southeast Division. Will either of them be able to keep pace with the Washington Capitals down the stretch?

9:00 Anaheim Ducks @ Los Angeles Kings, Local Markets – These teams currently sit at No. 8 and No. 9 in the ultra competitive Western Conference. The Kings were a dark horse Stanley Cup pick while not much was expected of the Ducks.

College Football

8:30 Florida International @ Toledo, Little Caesar’s Pizza Bowl, ESPN – Toledo hasn’t played a Bowl game since 2005 and FIU has never made the postseason.

