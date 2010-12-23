Everything You've Always Wanted To Know About The Christmas Tree Business

The use of evergreens as a 'symbol and celebration of life during Winter Solstice celebrations' started in ancient Roman and Egyptian times. It evolved over the centuries to be incorporated into Christmas celebrations in the Germanic areas of Europe, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

Christmas trees as we know them have been around for more than 500 years.

According to the NCTA, the first decorated Christmas tree was in Riga, Latvia in 1510. Early Christmas trees were decorated with paper, fruits, and sweets.

By 1531, the first retail Christmas tree lots are started in German cities.

In 1777, the tradition of the Christmas tree is brought to colonial America by Hessian troops fighting for Britain in the Revolution War.

Trees made their way to New York City in 1851, when Mark Carr opened a retail Christmas tree lot in the city, the first in the United States.

The first White House Christmas tree was brought in by President Franklin Pierce in 1856.

Pictured: President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy pose in front of the Christmas tree in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington on Dec. 13, 1961.