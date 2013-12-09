Amazing Video Atop A Christmas Tree Shows How Huge The Ukraine Protests Are

Ukrainians are out in full force today to protest President Viktor Yanukovich’s

turn away from Europe and toward Russia.

Alissa de Carbonnel and Pavel Polityuk of Reuters perfectly summed up the situation: “The protesters, gathered on Kiev’s Independence Square, are furious with the Yanukovich government for its decision to ditch a landmark pact with the European Union in favour of a trade deal with Moscow, Ukraine’s Soviet-era overlord.”

This great video of the view atop a giant Christmas trees provides a fantastic perspective on the gathering:

