Christmas Trees Are Selling At A Pace We Haven't Seen In Years

Apparently it’s shaping up to be a great year for Christmas tree sales.

“It appears that while housing is still weakening consumer spending is strengthening on many fronts, from furniture sales to Christmas tree sales,” writes ISI chairman Ed Hyman in a note to clients today.

“Every season Oscar Sloterbeck’s team surveys the same group of regional Christmas tree associations, farmers, and retailers — 26 contacts across the U.S. and Canada. This Week 1 result is the strongest ever, by a very wide margin. Judging by this, you’d better get your tree early.”

