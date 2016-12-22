Christmas shoppers are furious with NAB's internet banking outage this morning

Photo: Cole Bennetts/ Getty Image.

Christmas shopping is stressful enough as it is, but National Australia Bank customers went through added anxiety this morning as the institution’s internet banking facilities went down.

Reports of both the mobile app and browser banking not working first arose early this morning, with NAB admitting at 8:52am that there was a problem.

.@NAB about the 6th time in 2 months this bullshit of yours has turned it up. Good time of year for it to happen this time pic.twitter.com/Lz2n1LGU7R — Dan Armanasco (@armodan) December 21, 2016

Customers expressed their anger on social media, with complaints about the timing with many doing their Christmas shopping, preparing to go on holidays or pushing through funds transfers for their businesses.

“What a joke. I’m out Christmas shopping and have no idea how much money I have? So inconvenient,” said customer Josh Rose on Twitter.

Typical @NAB internet banking down at the most inconvenient time of year. Happens to regularly and it's time to change bank — Mick Henley (@mhenley35) December 21, 2016

@NAB I can't transfer between accounts still when will this be fixed I have to pay some people for our business ? — Bec Lewis (@bec_lewis) December 22, 2016

NAB posted an update at 9:26am to apologise for the outage, although the problem still had not been resolved by then: “We’re really sorry for the trouble. We know this is inconvenient ahead of the holiday period. We’ll keep you informed with regular updates.”

At 10:24am, the bank posted on social media that the outage had been resolved, saying its “services are starting to come back online”. However, as of 11:53am some customers were still reporting that electronic funds transfers could not be conducted.

“NAB experienced an outage to some services for a short period on Thursday morning. NAB will continue to monitor services and is working hard to stabilise our systems. We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused,” said a NAB spokesperson.

Some of our services including IB (app & browser) & phone banking are currently unavailable. We’re really sorry & working to fix asap. — NAB (@NAB) December 21, 2016

We’re really sorry for the trouble. We know this is inconvenient ahead of the holiday period. We’ll keep you informed with regular updates. — NAB (@NAB) December 21, 2016

We’re sorry for the trouble this morning. Our services are starting to come back online. We’ll continue to monitor and stabilise our systems — NAB (@NAB) December 21, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.