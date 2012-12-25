15 Crazy Christmas Traditions From Around The Globe

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Christmas is celebrated all over the world, but every community has developed its own unique holiday traditions.Some are sweet, but others strike us as downright strange.



We’ve gathered up some of our favourite Christmas traditions from around the globe. Did we leave yours out? Let us know in the comments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.