It takes the average person 3 minutes to find the angry caroler in this Christmas-themed puzzle. See how quickly you can spot him.

- Rimmers Music designed a puzzle that challenges readers to find a grumpy person in a crowd of cheerful Christmas carolers.
- It takes the average person three minutes to find the not-so-cheerful caroler.
- How long do you think it will take you?
Since we’ll be avoiding crowds this holiday season, one puzzle has turned the joys of getting together into a Christmas-themed game.
Rimmers Music has created an image filled with Christmas carolers singing around a large Christmas tree, but hidden amongst the crowd is one angry caroler. According to the musical instrument company, it takes the average person three minutes to find the Scrooge in this image.
Do you think you can do better? Give it a try below.
Have you found the grumpy caroler yet?
Look closely, and you might find him.
Do you need a hint?
The caroler in question is close to the bakery.
Give up?
Keep scrolling for the answer.
The Grinch-like caroler is hiding next to the bakery. If you look closely, you can see he’s the only one not singing and has a frown on his face.
If you don’t want to turn into the Grinch during this unusual holiday season, these other Christmas-themed puzzles might get you into the spirit.
