It takes the average person over a minute to find Santa's hat on this Christmas present. See if you can beat that time.

Courtesy of holidaycottages.co.ukCan you find Santa’s hat?

Queue up the Christmas carols and whip out your magnifying glass to try and solve the latest puzzle from Holidaycottages.co.uk.

According to website, most people can’t find Santa’s hat hiding in this wrapping paper in under a minute. In fact, the average time is 1 minute and 3 seconds.

Here’s the full puzzle.

BrainteaserCourtesy of holidaycottages.co.ukIt’s hiding somewhere.

Do you spot St. Nick’s classic hat?

Need a hint?

Look on the left side of the present.

Still having trouble?

OK, ready for the magnifying glass?

Here’s where Santa’s hat was hiding.

Santas hat answerCourtesy of holidaycottages.ukDid you find it?

Did you solve the puzzle, or did you need the help of a Christmas miracle to find Santa’s jolly hat?

