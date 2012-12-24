7 Real-Life Holiday Movie Homes You Can Visit

Kirsten Acuna
home aloneThe McCallister home does exist!

Photo: Fox

In the next week, we’ll be barraged with holiday classics.While you’re watching Kevin McCallister laying traps for burglars, hearing Ralphie freak out over his eye being shot out, or watching Will Ferrell tell Peter Dinklage he’s an angry Elf consider that not all of the Christmas classics are filmed on sets.

A lot of the homes – and apartments – where the holiday favourites take place are real, scattered throughout the U.S.

From New York to California see where you can visit the iconic homes from “Elf,” “Home Alone,” and “A Christmas Story.” 

Address: 55 Central Park W, New York NY

Address: 4587 Viro Rd, La Canada Flintridge, California

Address: 671 Lincoln Ave, Winnetka, Illinois

Address: 144 Riverside Ave, Riverside, CT

Address: 24 Derby Rd, Port Washington, NY

Address: 3159 W 11th St, Cleveland, Ohio.

Let's take a tour ...

Welcome inside Ralphie's home (It's a little bare.)

Here's the living room complete with some T-shirts for fans.

There's the film's iconic leg lamp again for passersby to see.

And, now to the kitchen where Ralphie makes one of many poignant arguments for his Christmas must have – a Red Ryder B.B. gun.

If you head into the bathroom, it's easy to miss the Easter Egg hidden in a notebook reminding Ralphie to drink his Ovaltine.

You can see Ralphie's desk and typewriter in his second-floor bedroom.

You've seen the homes of holiday classics ...

