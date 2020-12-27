22 photos reveal what Christmas looked like around the world in 2020

Mario Tama/Getty ImagesA caregiver walks past a Christmas tree decorated with face masks and hand sanitizer at the Ararat Nursing Facility on December 24, 2020, in Mission Hills, California.
- Photographers captured moments from all corners of the globe that offered a glimpse into what Christmas looked like this year.
- Following a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic, many people honoured the memories of loved ones or experienced an isolated holiday, visiting with family members and friends through windows or virtually.
- Healthcare workers continued to show up on the front lines, treating patients during the holiday.
- Photographers also captured how religious communities celebrated Christmas, from face masks to drive-through services.
Photographers captured a variety of moments from Christmas around the world, showcasing people’s emotions and experiences as 2020 comes to a close.
Aditya Irawan/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesA man embraces a loved one while visiting the grave of his brother at a cemetery in East Jakarta, Indonesia, on Christmas Day.
Face masks were the common denominator of ceremonies that took place around the world to mark the religious holiday.
YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty ImagesWorshippers of Legio Maria wearing face coverings at their church in Nairobi, Kenya, on December 25, 2020.
Some communities were photographed commemorating Christmas at outdoor services sitting apart from one another.
Some congregations celebrated the holiday in tents or other makeshift setups.
Others attended Christmas services from their cars.
ANTHONY DEHEZ/BELGA/AFP via Getty ImagesA priest leads a drive-in mass on Christmas Eve in Arlon, Belgium, on December 24, 2020.
For many, getting a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine was the definition of a Christmas miracle.
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty ImagesA registered nurse distributes a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the East Boston Neighbourhood Health Centre on December 24, 2020.
Healthcare workers continued to show up on the front lines, treating patients on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
AUNG THU/AFP via Getty ImagesA healthcare worker wears Christmas-themed glasses at Ayeyarwady COVID-19 Centre in Mandalay, Myanmar, on December 25, 2020.
Music continued to lift people’s spirits this Christmas season.
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty ImagesA musician performs at Las Praderas nursing home near Madrid, Spain, on Christmas Eve.
Whether people performed tunes from balconies…
Tobias Hase/picture alliance via Getty ImagesPeople in Munich, Germany, performed from a balcony on Christmas Eve.
…or on city footpaths, many sounds of the holiday season were still prevalent this year.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty ImagesA performer gives a rendition of ‘The Nutcracker’ at Grand Army Square on December 24, 2020, in New York City.
Communities got creative when it came to spreading holiday joy.
Juancho Torres/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesA firefighter in Bogotá, Colombia, dressed up as Santa Claus and delivered gifts to patients at the Simon Bolivar Hospital.
Santa Claus characters around the world greeted people through windows on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Yousef Masoud/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesA moment captured in Gaza, Palestine, on December 25, 2020.
Patients at a children’s hospital in Moscow, Russia, were paid visits from workers dressed as Ded Moroz, a Slavic character similar to Santa Claus.
Artists performed in the yard of a children’s hospital in Moscow.
Video calls took the place of in-person gatherings for many families this year.
Jacob King/PA Images via Getty ImagesFamily members connect virtually on Christmas Day in Greater Manchester, England.
Some cities around the world faced Christmas-specific lockdowns, making for empty city centres that would normally be filled with people. In Rome, police enforced Italy’s nationwide lockdown that went into effect on Christmas Eve to prevent a spike in cases in January.
London and other parts of England were placed on a lockdown that prohibited multi-household gatherings over the Christmas holiday.
Pietro Recchia/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesPeople walk past a ‘Stay Alert, Save Lives’ mural in Soho, London, on December 24, 2020.
People across the globe observed festive holiday lights in the form of car-friendly tunnels.
Zou Zheng/Xinhua via GettyPeople drive their cars through a light tunnel at Santa’s Drive-Thru Village in Toronto, Canada, Dec. 24, 2020.
On Christmas Eve, rainbow-coloured lights illuminated the sky above Shanghai, China, resembling the shape of an ox.
Yang Jianzheng/VCG via Getty ImagesThe light show commemorated 2021 as the Year of the Ox, according to the Chinese zodiac.
Face mask-clad city-goers in Taipei, Taiwan, walked through a display with lanterns and string lights on Christmas Eve.
Chiang Ying-ying/APPeople walk past Christmas holiday decorations in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.
In New York City, people enjoyed vibrant department-store window displays, such as this setup at Saks Fifth Avenue.
People in Kolkata, India, connected with others virtually while surrounded by colourful light displays on Christmas Eve.
Tamal Shee/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesPeople in Kolkta, India, surrounded by decorations on Christmas Eve.
