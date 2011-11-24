Nothing Says 'Merry Christmas' Like $20,000 Golden Lawn Ornaments That Fill Your Entire Yard

A pair of large gold Christmas ornaments is on sale at the home furnishings website One Kings Lane for $19,999.



The description for the decorations suggests, “If your idea of holiday finery is more Rockefeller centre than inflatable reindeer, consider this your golden (literally) opportunity.”

The ornaments were made by Design Solutions, the same company who decorated the Bellagio Resort in Las Vegas.

These two gold ornaments weigh 300 pounds. The larger ornament is eight feet in diameter and the smaller one is four feet in diameter.

The sale (the original price is $40,000) lasts until Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. so people, snap them up while you can.

Photo: One Kings Lane

