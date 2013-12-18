Forget Christmas Cards! This Family Sent Out A Viral Music Video Instead

Gone are the days of crafting that perfect holiday card, painstakingly detailing every minute of the past 12 months for friends and family.

Now people are making video holiday cards, and while the sentiments behind them are the same (“this is what we did all year!”), they’re a lot more entertaining than the standard greeting card.

This is the Holderness family of Raleigh, NC, who we first saw on The Huffington Post.

Their Christmas music video, set to Will Smith’s “Miami”, is dubbed “Christmas Jammies”. The family covers everything you’d find in a regular Christmas cards: the achievements of the children, Dad’s new job (what do you know? He’s a video producer!), and Mum’s stint in the acting business.

But everyone looks like they’re having fun, and it’s hard to watch without getting the song stuck in your head.

Get ready to be charmed:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

