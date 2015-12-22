50 million crabs take over an entire island every year

Christmas Island, an Australian island in the Indian Ocean, is home to one of the world’s coolest natural wonders: the Christmas Island red crab migration.

Every year, the island’s ~50 million crabs trek from the forest to the coast to breed. Since the ideal breeding conditions are incredibly specific — it has to be in the last lunar quarter during the wet season, according to the Australian Parks Department — all the crabs migrate at once. As a result, the island experiences an unbroken wave of crabs.

Rather than see this as a nuisance, the local government goes to great lengths to help the crabs make safe passage. They install tunnels under roads to reduce roadkill, and fences that lead the crabs to those tunnels. This year, there’s also a specially made crab bridge that goes up and over a road.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Ben Nigh

